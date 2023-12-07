WhichCar
1997 Mazda 323 Protege 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Mazda 323 Protege 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1997 Mazda 323 Protege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2605 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4335 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 143 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmoba116100123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan