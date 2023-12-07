WhichCar
1997 Mazda Eunos 30X Sport 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1997 Mazda Eunos 30X Sport 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1997 Mazda Eunos 30X Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1310 mm
Length 4220 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 99 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmoec108200101642
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan