1997 Proton M21 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1997 Proton M21 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 4225 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1075 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1480 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.43 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.05 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 163 Nm
Makimum Power 99 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C99Dnrvb000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Malaysia