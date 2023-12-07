WhichCar
1997 Proton Satria Xli 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1997 Proton Satria Xli 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1997 Proton Satria Xli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1360 mm
Length 3990 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1035 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1411 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 376 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.42 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 138 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C98Mnrtb123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia