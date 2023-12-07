Specifications for the 1997 Range Rover Range Rover Autobiography. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Range Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|214 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4713 mm
|Width
|2228 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2155 kg
|Gcm
|6280 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|358 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallpamd3Ma312345
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System