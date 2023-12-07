WhichCar
1997 Range Rover Range Rover Se 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1997 Range Rover Range Rover Se 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1997 Range Rover Range Rover Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2745 mm
Height 1817 mm
Length 4713 mm
Width 1889 mm
Kerb Weight 2115 kg
Gcm 6280 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 665 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Sallpamb3Ma312345
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Australia