Specifications for the 1997 Seat Ibiza Clx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Seat Ibiza Clx 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1429 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1394 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|3813 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|903 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Single Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|107 Nm
|Makimum Power
|44 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz6Kzzr667269
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $1,027
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $125
- Power Steering - $731