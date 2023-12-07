Specifications for the 1997 Seat Toledo Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Seat Toledo Glx 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1429 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1422 mm
|Wheelbase
|2471 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|4321 mm
|Width
|1662 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1155 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|166 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz1Lzzs123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers