1997 Ssangyong Musso (4X4) 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

1997 Ssangyong Musso (4X4) 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1735 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg
Gcm 5320 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 192 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R15
Rear Tyre 235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kptf0A14Srp123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

