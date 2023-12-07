WhichCar
1997 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1997 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1997 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1660 mm
Length 3745 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1220 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 97 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaeta51V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

