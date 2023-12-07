Specifications for the 1997 Suzuki X-90 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Suzuki X-90 (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Targa
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2200 mm
|Height
|1555 mm
|Length
|3710 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1095 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|132 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaelb11S00103781
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $3,000
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $165