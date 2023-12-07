Specifications for the 1997 Toyota Starlet Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Toyota Starlet Life Ep91R 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1405 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|3740 mm
|Width
|1625 mm
|Kerb Weight
|830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|112 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt752Ep9100001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,601
- Metallic Paint - $210
- Power Steering - $640