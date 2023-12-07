WhichCar
1997 Toyota Starlet Life Ep91R 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1997 Toyota Starlet Life Ep91R 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1997 Toyota Starlet Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1405 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 3740 mm
Width 1625 mm
Kerb Weight 830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 112 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt752Ep9100001001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan