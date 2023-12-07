WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Vienta
  4. Grande

1997 Toyota Vienta Grande Vcv10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Toyota Vienta Grande Vcv10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1997 Toyota Vienta Grande. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4725 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 264 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6T153Vk1009123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia