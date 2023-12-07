Specifications for the 1997 Volkswagen Caravelle Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volkswagen Caravelle Gls 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2920 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4789 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Gcm
|4500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz70Zvh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,000
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500