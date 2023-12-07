WhichCar
1997 Volkswagen Golf Gl 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1997 Volkswagen Golf Gl 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1997 Volkswagen Golf Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1447 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4020 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Hzrw123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

