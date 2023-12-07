Specifications for the 1997 Volvo 8 50 R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volvo 8 50 R 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lw5802T2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Power Sunroof - $2,000