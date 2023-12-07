Specifications for the 1997 Volvo 8 50 T-5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volvo 8 50 T-5 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1473 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|166 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lw5706S2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Compact disc player
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Power Sunroof - $2,000