  2. Volvo
  3. S70
  4. Bi Fuel

1997 Volvo S70 Bi Fuel 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Volvo S70 Bi Fuel 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1997 Volvo S70 Bi Fuel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1468 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2665 mm
Height 1388 mm
Length 4722 mm
Width 1761 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 106 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Guard
VIN Number Yv1Ls5502Vx123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Belgium