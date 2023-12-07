Specifications for the 1997 Volvo V40 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volvo V40 2.0 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4483 mm
|Width
|1717 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1239 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|183 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Vw1603Vf123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Netherlands
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
Optional Extras
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Metallic Paint - $750
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Spoiler
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sports Suspension
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System