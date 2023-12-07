Specifications for the 1997 Volvo V70 R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volvo V70 R 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4722 mm
|Width
|1761 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1661 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lw5003Wx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof