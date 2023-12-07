Specifications for the 1997 Volvo V90 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Volvo V90 Se 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1502 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4860 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1594 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|267 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Yv1965956Vx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $900