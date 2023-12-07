Specifications for the 1998 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1499 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4285 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar91600000123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power Sunroof - $2,000