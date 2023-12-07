WhichCar
1998 Aston Martin Db7 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

1998 Aston Martin Db7 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1998 Aston Martin Db7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1516 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Wheelbase 2591 mm
Height 1238 mm
Length 4646 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1790 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 490 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 245/40 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfaa1110Sk100235
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain