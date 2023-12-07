Specifications for the 1998 Audi A4 1.8 Avant 20V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Audi A4 1.8 Avant 20V 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1498 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1479 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2617 mm
|Height
|1417 mm
|Length
|4479 mm
|Width
|1733 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1245 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3950
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Dzsa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
