1998 Audi A6 2.8 V6 Quattro 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Audi A6 2.8 V6 Quattro 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1998 Audi A6 2.8 V6 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1569 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2759 mm
Height 1453 mm
Length 4796 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 142 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Bzwn000001
Country Manufactured Germany

