WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A8
  4. 3.7

1998 Audi A8 3.7 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Audi A8 3.7 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1998 Audi A8 3.7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2882 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 5034 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1645 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Suspension Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Dzsn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375