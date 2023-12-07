Specifications for the 1998 Audi S8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Audi S8 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5034 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Bzwn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Audi S8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$271,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$287,600
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$251,600