1998 Bentley Azure 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Wheelbase 3061 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 5342 mm
Width 2058 mm
Kerb Weight 2610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 286 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R17
Rear Tyre 255/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Semi-Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 6000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scbzk15C0Tch53600
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain