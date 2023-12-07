WhichCar
1998 Citroen Xantia Image 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1998 Citroen Xantia Image 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1998 Citroen Xantia Image. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1464 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1416 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1352 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 645 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 97 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Vf7X13E00003E0001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France