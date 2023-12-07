Specifications for the 1998 Daewoo Musso (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Daewoo Musso (4X4) 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Gcm
|6020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|161 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kptfob19Stp086021
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler