Specifications for the 1998 Daewoo Nubira Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Daewoo Nubira Se 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1454 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4467 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1294 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Klaja696Evb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $2,000