1998 Ford Courier Tradesman Xl (4X4) Pd 2.5L Diesel Space C/Chas

1998 Ford Courier Tradesman Xl (4X4) Pd 2.5L Diesel Space C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1998 Ford Courier Tradesman Xl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4795 mm
Width 1705 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gcm 3850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1370 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Engine
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 64 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205Rx16Cx8
Rear Tyre 205Rx16Cx8
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Acting Shock Absorber, Double Wishbone, Independent, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jcoaaasgh3Wb12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan