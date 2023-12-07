Specifications for the 1998 Ford Courier Tradesman Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ford Courier Tradesman Xl Pd 2.6L Petrol C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2985 mm
|Height
|1565 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gcm
|3620 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1385 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|185Rx14Cx5
|Rear Tyre
|185Rx14Cx5
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Acting Shock Absorber, Double Wishbone, Independent, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasghcwb12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Towbar
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $419
- Power Steering - $785