Specifications for the 1998 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Holden Commodore S Vsiii 3.8L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1361 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2122 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|P205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsk80Hvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,552
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $2,150