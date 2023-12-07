Specifications for the 1998 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Holden Statesman V6 Vsiii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4989 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1559 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsy19Swl000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Two-tone Paint
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $1,860
- Limited Slip Differential - $523
- Power front seats - $2,010
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $610