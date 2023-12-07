Specifications for the 1998 Honda Civic Vti-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Honda Civic Vti-R 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1131 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7600
|Torque RPM
|7000
|Maxiumum Torque
|148 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmek43500S000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Current Honda Civic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$53,100
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$71,000
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,500
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$52,500
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$70,300
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,100
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$55,000
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$73,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,200