WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. HSV
  3. Grange
  4. 185I

1998 HSV Grange 185I Vsii 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 HSV Grange 185I Vsii 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1998 HSV Grange 185I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE HSV Grange News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2826 mm
Height 1463 mm
Length 4989 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsy19Usl123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia