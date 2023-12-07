Specifications for the 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Tsi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Tsi (4X4) Zg 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1716 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|87 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|301 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|1J4Gzb8S1Vy012345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Trip Computer
