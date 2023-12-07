WhichCar
1998 Kia Sportage Fx (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1998 Kia Sportage Fx (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1998 Kia Sportage Fx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4335 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1494 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1928 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 465 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 434 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/75 R15
Rear Tyre 205/75 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 125 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Knaja5535T5123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

