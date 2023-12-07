Specifications for the 1998 Land Rover Discovery Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Land Rover Discovery Ls (4X4) 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1486 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|206 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1928 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gcm
|6220 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Salljgmm3Va546000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
