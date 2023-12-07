WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lx470
  4. (4X4)

1998 Lexus Lx470 (4X4) Uzj100R 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

1998 Lexus Lx470 (4X4) Uzj100R 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1998 Lexus Lx470 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Lexus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1850 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1940 mm
Kerb Weight 2525 kg
Gcm 6760 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/70 R16
Rear Tyre 275/70 R16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jjx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt711Wwa007123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Japan