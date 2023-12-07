Specifications for the 1998 Mazda Eunos 800. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Mazda Eunos 800 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4820 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1015 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmota10L100101290
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof