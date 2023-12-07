Specifications for the 1998 Mercedes-Benz C200 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Mercedes-Benz C200 Sport W202 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1464 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|4487 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1575 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2020202F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $1,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,150
- Leather Steering Wheel - $632
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Sport Seats - $3,085
- Sound System - $2,507
- Traction Control System - $520
