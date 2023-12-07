Specifications for the 1998 Mercedes-Benz E230 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Mercedes-Benz E230 Classic W210 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2100372A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $2,967
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels - $2,230
- Compact disc player - $1,163
- Metallic Paint - $2,726
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $3,351
- Power Sunroof - $3,786