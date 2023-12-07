WhichCar
1998 Mercedes-Benz S280 W140 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Mercedes-Benz S280 W140 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S280 W140. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5113 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 142 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1400282A123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany