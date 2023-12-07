WhichCar
1998 Peugeot 306 Xr N5 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Peugeot 306 Xr N5 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1998 Peugeot 306 Xr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1454 mm
Tracking Rear 1423 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1386 mm
Length 4267 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 158 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf37Blfye32000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Great Britain