Specifications for the 1998 Peugeot 306 Xsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Peugeot 306 Xsi N5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1423 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4030 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|187 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Arfvp32000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $625
- Power Sunroof - $1,500