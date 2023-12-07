Specifications for the 1998 Peugeot 406 D8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Peugeot 406 D8 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1354 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1485 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|267 Nm
|Makimum Power
|144 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Cxfzp80000007
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,000