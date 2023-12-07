WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Boxster

1998 Porsche Boxster 2.5L Petrol 2D Roadster

1998 Porsche Boxster 2.5L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1998 Porsche Boxster. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Boxster News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1528 mm
Ground Clearance 95 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4315 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1560 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated Abs
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated Abs
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wpozzz98Zvs612345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany