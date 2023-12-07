Specifications for the 1998 Range Rover Range Rover S 4.0 Litre. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Range Rover Range Rover S 4.0 Litre 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|214 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4713 mm
|Width
|1889 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2095 kg
|Gcm
|6280 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallpamb3Ma312345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player